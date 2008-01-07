Thrift Store Treasures: The Ugliest Dreamcast You Will Ever See

Thrift stores are a constant source of amazement to me. How can so many horrible things all end up in one place? Yet, if you do some digging you can find some really cool stuff. Some if it is cool and you buy it and some of it is so hideous it's cool. You laugh at it and then put it back on the shelf. This Dreamcast is one of those finds. Had I not already owned one I probably would have picked it up seeing as it had four controllers , two light guns and memory cards. Instead I just snapped a picture so I could share the horror with all of you. Behold the ugliest Dreamcast ever decorated. I challenge you to find an uglier one! In fact, if you can find another one, send a picture in. Whoever submits the most hideous one will get a game from my personal collection. And no, you don't get to pick it.

PS: It can't be a picture you found on the internet...