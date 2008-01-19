The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Tiberium = EA Love Halo A Little Too Much?


I don't mean the game. None of us have played it (or seen gameplay footage, thanks). Besides, it's a squad-based shooter, so it'll have a lot more in common with GRAW and, we suspect, Republic Commando than Bungie's flagship series. But this trailer? Very familiar. Where have I seen that opening minute-and-a-half sequence before? Oh yeah. Here.

