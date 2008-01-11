'Til DS Do Us Part

Wind breakers to keep warm, check. Hiking boots for climbing mountains, check. Backpacks for carrying stuff, check. DSes with earphones to ignore one's better half, check. The Tokyo Times spotted this on a Tokyo train, telling us that this couple "never spoke to each other the whole time they were on the train." They didn't have to. With coordination like that, they can read each other's minds. Either that, or they're in Pictochat.

Touching Tokyo [Tokyo Times]