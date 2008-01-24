Tim Schafer Mystified By Uncharted's Shirt Tech

Double Fine Productions founder and funny man Tim Schafer isn't so much a fan of Naughty Dog's Uncharted: Drake's Fortune as he is the next-gen thermal shirt that protagonist Nathan Drake wears throughout. The Psychonauts creator compares the PlayStation 3 title's heretofore ignored technological marvel that is a casually dirty, half-tucked shirt to "an unfinished symphony". He heaps praise upon the adventure game's clothing choices and lauds a poly-cotton top that speaks volumes about its wearer.
He writes of Drake's shirt "Jet skiing, swimming, and almost kissing—nothing can dislodge or fully tuck Drake's half-casual shirt. It is draped in a purgatory state, half in, half out, never completely free". A bold an fascinating analysis from a visionary mind that anyone who has even a passing interest in video game fashion should read. Compelling stuff.
Half-tuck is the new Mullett [Double Fine]
