Tomb Raider Publisher Hits "Rock Bottom"

SCi Entertainment Group PLC, publisher of Tomb Raider, announced it won't turn a profit. The company's stock is at an 18 year low as it's in talks with potential investors interested in taking over the company. The company itself doesn't believe it will be sold for its full value. Huge European bank ABN AMRO has this to say about SCi Entertainment:

Management credibility is rock bottom, given heavy use of questionable provisions, failure to achieve release targets, at a time when market is booming.

Ouch.

