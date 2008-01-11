Tomy Brings Improved Ninja Destiny In February

Quite surprising for an anime license, the Naruto series has spawned some really excellent games both in the U.S. and Japan, though the Japanese release of Naruto: Ninja Destiny as Naruto: Shinobi Retsuden was pretty mediocre, with a crawling frame rate, poor graphics, and an extremely limited cast of characters. Rather than release the same crap stateside secure in the knowledge that Leaf Village headband wearing fans everywhere would buy it anyway, developer Tomy went and fixed it first.
"We've listened to the fans and made a slew of improvements to the Japanese original, including a much faster frame rate, additional characters, and never-before-seen content," said Laura Yoshioka, director, consumer software of TOMY Corporation.
The 3D fighter now boasts an impressive 16 different characters, with storylines up to the 140th episode of the anime, which I am about 80 episodes away from seeing currently. The new and improved Naruto: Ninja Destiny will be in stores next month. Much love to Tomy for going above and beyond for the U.S. release!
TOMY And D3Publisher Of America Bring Intense 3D Ninja Combat To Nintendo DSTM In NARUTOTM: Ninja Destiny Chakra-filled Battles Explode onto Two Screens with Innovative New Gameplay
LOS ANGELES - January 10th, 2008 - TOMY Corporation and D3Publisher of America, Inc. (D3PA), publishers of interactive entertainment software, today announced the upcoming release of NARUTOTM: Ninja Destiny, the first-ever head-to-head 3D NARUTO fighting game for the Nintendo DSTM handheld system. Based on VIZ Media's hit animated TV series NARUTO, NARUTO: Ninja Destiny will pit characters from the hit NARUTO series against each other in high-energy combat. Players will use both screens for innovative, unique gameplay featuring trademark ninja moves and the cinematic special techniques of the NARUTO world. NARUTO: Ninja Destiny is scheduled to ship in February 2008.
"We've listened to the fans and made a slew of improvements to the Japanese original, including a much faster frame rate, additional characters, and never-before-seen content," said Laura Yoshioka, director, consumer software of TOMY Corporation. "Through the innovative use of the dual displays and touch screens, NARUTO: Ninja Destiny will bring the series' iconic battles to players in a way that is only possible on the DS."
Players will soon be able to take their ninja battles on the road with NARUTO: Ninja Destiny, the first 3D head-to-head NARUTO fighter for the Nintendo DS. Any aspiring ninja can unleash powerful jutsu and take advantage of items to brawl his way to victory against 16 different characters. Dual-screen combat will allow fierce battles to unfold on the top screen while power ups can be strategically unleashed on the touch screen for fast, frenetic action. Core fighting game fans and casual gamers alike will find plenty to enjoy, thanks to a combo move system that is both intuitive to pick-up and challenging to master. Featuring scenes, characters, and storylines from up to the 140th episode of the hit animated television series currently airing on Cartoon Network, NARUTO: Ninja Destiny offers an intense single-player story and versus mode, along with wireless multiplayer combat.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink