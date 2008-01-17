Tonight, Bourne Game On G4

I've never gotten into the Bourne movies (I know, I really should, and I will watch them one day), but to those who have, Sierra/High Moon Studios' Bourne Conspiracy for 360 and PS3 will lift already lifted its skirt a little bit tonight last night on G4. X-Play aired never-before-seen in-game footage during an interview with lead game designer Rory McGuire for you to get all the Bourne fill that you can.

UPDATE: Blasted RSS! This aired last night (in the US at least).

