Too Human Finally Arriving In May, Says GameStop

Retailer GameStop says that the extremely long in development Too Human from Silicon Knights is scheduled for a May 6 release—yes, that's in 2008—in its weekly email update.

It writes refreshingly of Too Human: Part I, that "Claiming up front that your game is going to be a trilogy in the tradition of Star Wars and Lord of the Rings is a bold statement. After all, Weekend at Bernie's only made it to two movies. Too Human has an intriguing story-based plot that may very well live up to that claim. Play as a cybernetically enhanced Norse god as you defend humanity from evil machines."

You may remember project lead Denis Dyack writing that a "firm date with tons of new info is coming soon" back in August of last year. That means we're now doubly informed, possibly knowing Too Human's planned ship date and that "soon" means "within the next six months" to Dyack.

Thanks for the pointer, Mike!