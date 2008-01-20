Top 12 Portal 'Still Alive' Covers

GameSetWatch has trawled the vast, vast waters of user-created content on YouTube and come up with their very own top 12 list of 'Still Alive' covers. Some of them are pretty neat, several of them are incredibly cringe-worthy, as befits a lot of user-generated content, especially of the YouTube variety - but worth a listen through for the sheer entertainment value. Above is their chart-topping pick, of which the creator said: "Everything on the terminals and sound is controlled by an Intel 8080 Microprocessor at 2MHz. The sound chip is a MOS SID (From a Commodore 64)." Mmm, geeky!

Aperture Science Rocks: The Top 12 'Still Alive' Cover Versions [GameSetWatch]