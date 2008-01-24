Ear bleeding commence! No, no, no. It's not that bad. (It is bad, though.) If you can stomach most Japanese pop, you should be able to make your way through this list of the top 200 erotic game songs from the years between 1999 and 2007. It's about forty minutes long, but we don't think any of the images featured in it are NSFW. Not totally sure about that because our eyes did glaze over somewhere between 177 and 172.
Top Erotic Game Songs
