Top Erotic Games of 2007 (Zzzzzzzz...)

You've read about the Game Critics poll. Now, it's time for something different. Something After Dark. Japanese bulletin board 2channel has voted on the best erotic games of 2007. Things like story, characters, setting, music/voice acting, game system and eroticism were taken into account. Drum roll please... They are as follows: (Links are NSFW)

1. Sekai de ichiban NG na koi

2. Kira Kira

3. Katahane

4. Sekien no Inganock -What a beautiful people-

5. R.U.R.U.R.

Wow, so exciting! Hit the jump for the rest. The suspense is killing me.

6. Koitore -REN-AI TRAINING-

7. Soshite ashita no sekai yori-

8. Sugar+Spice

9. Gekkou no Carnevale

10. Ashita no kimi to au tame ni

Still awake? Good for you.

Best Ero Games [2channel via Canned Dogs