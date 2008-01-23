Total Overdose Developers Announce Faith And A .45

Deadline Games, the Danish devs behind the charming-yet-flawed shooters Total Overdose and Chili Con Carnage have taken the wraps off their latest project, a new shooter called Faith and a .45. Great name! It's also offering a somewhat original premise, as it's set in during the Great Depression, and will be focused on the Bonnie & Clyde-style adventure of a guy and his dame driving around shooting stuff up, as they try to topple the reign of "a ruthless, corrupt oilman who's out for their blood". You have our attention Deadline, keep us posted.

Total Overdose Devs Reveal Faith And A .45 [Gamasutra]