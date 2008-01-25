Truly, A Fugly Carved PS3

The artist behind the truly ugly Rozen Maiden etched DS Lite is back. The latest victim? The PLAYSTATION 3. The artist has carved Suigintou from Rozen Maiden onto a PS3 with what looks like a pen knife. What is it with this guy and etching stuff on consumer products? More importantly, what is it with Rozen Maiden? Everyone in Japan, hide the PSPs and Wiis. They're NEXT.
Hit the jump for a shocking wide shoot.
Ack!
You Can Even Bid on This [Yahoo! Auctions via Canned Dogs]
