Turning Point Demo Invades Xbox Live

You've seen the opening sequence from Codemasters' Turning Point: Fall of Liberty now what, a dozen times? Now is your chance to actually step into the shoes of Dan Carson, the New York City construction engineer, as he finds himself at ground zero of a Nazi invasion of the United States in an alternate timeline 1953. The demo clocks in at a healthy 1.2GB, taking you through the initial invasion of New York and ultimately leading you to a lovely splash screen detailing what you get in the full version of the game. Time to find out if Spark Unlimited's alternate vision of World War II America is worth saving!