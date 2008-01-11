Propaganda Games and Touchstone have just released part one of six of Awakening The Giants, which goes behind the scenes from concept to the final retail-ready version of Turok. In this first segment the developers grant insight into the reasoning and inspiration behind the resuscitation and re-imagining of the five-year dead franchise while giving a brief glimpse at what to expect as the series continues. It's a highly polished documentary complete with professional narration and background music, and you can tell a lot of work went into it. I'm still not sold on the game, but very nice video.
Turok - Awakening The Giants Part One
