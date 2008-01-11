The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Turok - Awakening The Giants Part One

Propaganda Games and Touchstone have just released part one of six of Awakening The Giants, which goes behind the scenes from concept to the final retail-ready version of Turok. In this first segment the developers grant insight into the reasoning and inspiration behind the resuscitation and re-imagining of the five-year dead franchise while giving a brief glimpse at what to expect as the series continues. It's a highly polished documentary complete with professional narration and background music, and you can tell a lot of work went into it. I'm still not sold on the game, but very nice video.

