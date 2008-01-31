Part four of Touchstone's five-part making of series Turok: Awakening The Giants is here, and finally they touch on the portion of the game I was most interested in - the voice actors. After a brief bit about level design, we get to see actors like Ron Perlman, Donnie Wahlberg, and Stargate's Christopher Judge take a turn at lending their pipes to to game's heroes and villains. I don't think I will ever get used to seeing Judge without that golden Goa'uld forehead dealie. They seem to have managed to wrangle up every actor with a deep, rumbly voice ever, so expect your bass to get a real workout once Turok launches next week.
Turok - Awakening The Giants Part Four
