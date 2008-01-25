Turok - Awakening The Giants Part III

Touchstone's Turok making-of series Awakening the Giants continues this week with a look at creating the game's antagonists. The team at Propaganda lay out how the artificial intelligence was developed for both the savage, bloodthirsty dinosaurs and the cunning, strategically thinking human enemies. After a bit of speculation last week I dug around a little bit to discover that it is indeed Electric Playground's Victor Lucas - one of the nicest guys in the industry incidentally - narrating the series. Score one for my super-powered auditory senses! In case you missed them, be sure to catch Victor's VO performance in part one and part two of the series.