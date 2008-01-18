Touchstone and Propaganda games continue their very well-produced behind-the-scenes video series Awakening the Giants: The Making of Turok with part two, which explores the concept stages of the game. Witness early test concepts of the game, the creation of the concept art, and the work that went into giving the game a compelling storyline with deep characters rather than a series of checkpoints and firefights. Still trying to place the narrator's voice. Right now it kind of reminds me of Victor Lucas of Electric Playground and G4 fame, though I might be completely wrong. I'll be sure to find out before the next installment hits. You can check out part one of the series here.
Turok - Awakening The Giants Part Two
