Kotakuite matthewpaul93 sends in this pic of the toothy pre-order gift he got from his local Game Crazy for pre-ordering Turok. If I had to choose I would probably take the $US 10.gift card for pre-ordering the game from Circuit City but the large silver fang does have its charms. So, if you have a penchant for metallic orthodontia or need to fill in that gap in your smile, head over to Game Crazy and pre-order your copy of Turok now!
Turok Pre-order Gift is Fangtastic
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink