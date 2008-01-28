Turok Pre-order Gift is Fangtastic

Kotakuite matthewpaul93 sends in this pic of the toothy pre-order gift he got from his local Game Crazy for pre-ordering Turok. If I had to choose I would probably take the $US 10.gift card for pre-ordering the game from Circuit City but the large silver fang does have its charms. So, if you have a penchant for metallic orthodontia or need to fill in that gap in your smile, head over to Game Crazy and pre-order your copy of Turok now!