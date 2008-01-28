Turok Teammate Killing Feature Patched Out

Attempting to head off trouble at the pass, Turok developer Propaganda Games have announced that a patch will be disseminated that will change the controversial "Grab Bag" achievement. The achievement required payers to kill "at least 1 creature, 1 enemy, 1 teammate, and yourself" in a single online match and was hotly protested when it was announced. The resulting patch would remove the requirement of killing a teammate, leaving you only needing to kill "at least 1 creature, 1 enemy and yourself."

Many were understandably upset by the thought of having to kill a team member and while originally Propaganda expected to deploy the patch if it became an issue they seem to have had a change of heart and the fix will be available for download on the same day the game is released (Feb. 5). Although the PS3 version doesn't have "achievements" as such, it does have a similar rewards system that will be fixed by the patch as well as adding support for rumble.

As far as I know, this is the first time an achievement has been changed due to public outcry. I think it shows an incredible progression in the maturity level of gamers as a whole that people would stand together against this kind of issue. It's situations like this that will hopefully change the negative perception that the much of the general populace has about gamers. A little self-policing goes a long way.

