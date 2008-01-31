Twisted Metal Fans Speak Candidly On Twisted Metal In New Doco



Never really understood the appeal of Twisted Metal (I find it equal parts garish and boring), but hey, I can understand a lot of people do. Maybe they just dig clowns. If that's you, Twisted Metal creator David Jaffe has posted on his blog a teaser for the upcoming documentary based on the series, The Dark Past. If your fancy is tickled, the whole thing will be available as a bonus with Twisted Metal Head On: Extra Twisted Edition, which should be out in early February.