Two Men, No Shirts, All Rez

File this under "old" and "Hot Tears of Shame." Here at Kotaku, we get flack for posting lots of jubblies. Know this: we're equal opportunity! With all this time about Rez HD on the Xbox 360, it's time to take a look back at this embarrassing PS2 Rez ad. It features two young men, who've got their shirts off and are telling each other how good the vibrating DualShock feels. Microsoft, Sony has set the bar pretty high with this ad. Try and top it!

Thanks, Aokaze!

