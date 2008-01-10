The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Two New Folklore Tales Coming Soon

2177781535_7786fa3449.jpg

Two more Folklore add-on packs are heading to the Playstation 3 "soon", adding more quests and new folk for $US 4 a pop, according to Eric Fong, associate producer of Folklore.

The Alchemist Pack has Ellen heading for Undersea City in search of her mother and includes side quests which have you collecting stones for an alchemy experiment. The pack also includes the Scarab Folk and a new costume for Ellen.

The Origin of Belgae pack includes three new quests which have you taking on the rites of teh ancient messenger, searching for the source of a noise and using a photo to solve a new mystery. The pack also includes the Radian Folk and a Cloak of the Deep for Ellen.

2177781665_ecfbf0511d2177781535_7786fa34492178574028_023fd647a82177781755_908b1d46fd

More New Folklore Tales Coming Soon [Playstation Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles