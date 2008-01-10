Two New Folklore Tales Coming Soon

Two more Folklore add-on packs are heading to the Playstation 3 "soon", adding more quests and new folk for $US 4 a pop, according to Eric Fong, associate producer of Folklore.

The Alchemist Pack has Ellen heading for Undersea City in search of her mother and includes side quests which have you collecting stones for an alchemy experiment. The pack also includes the Scarab Folk and a new costume for Ellen.

The Origin of Belgae pack includes three new quests which have you taking on the rites of teh ancient messenger, searching for the source of a noise and using a photo to solve a new mystery. The pack also includes the Radian Folk and a Cloak of the Deep for Ellen.

More New Folklore Tales Coming Soon [Playstation Blog]