Two King Of Games Shirts To Tug At Your Hip Pocket

What's worse than one King of Games shirt emptying your bank balance? Yeah. Two shirts. Hitting almost simultaneously on the site are these tees, one - commemorating the Mega Drive - from Sega's Get Ready collection and the other - for Parachute - from KoG's own Game & Watch series. If you want to know how to order them, King of Games has an English site. If you need to know how much it'll cost you, you probably shouldn't bother.

