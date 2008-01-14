U2 To Star In Future Guitar Hero Title?

We know there'll be more Guitar Hero games coming. We're pretty sure one of them - most likely an expansion or "encore" pack - will feature Aerosmith. Now, via EGM's Quartermann rumours section, we're hearing another may star...U2. Really, of all the bands that truly rock in this world, they choose U2? If you need me, I'll be on the roof, trying to come up with reasons why I shouldn't jump.

Guitar Hero U2 Edition in the works? [EGM, via Destructoid][Image: Dror Eyal]