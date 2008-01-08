Ubisoft Games to Support amBX Surround Sense Tech

Philip's sort of over the top amBX, "surround sense" technology will work with a number of upcoming Ubisoft titles including Brother in Arms: Hell's Highway and Far Cry 2. Games Industry reports that both games are being demoed with the full on amBX tech which includes colored lighting, rumble, air flow and sound.

Working with one of the world's largest publishers on two of the most successful gaming franchises of all time is an amazing opportunity for our amBX technology to really shine in front of a worldwide audience," said amBX COO Jo Cooke. "Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway and Far Cry 2 are titles that will showcase just how powerful and in your face amBX effects can be in a war game. This is just the start of the alliance between amBX and Ubisoft and the level of our comarketing with Ubisoft will underline our dedication to bringing all-new ambient effects to world class games."

I've seen the amBX stuff in action before and while I can't imagine dropping the money for the set-up, I bet it would really blow you away when playing a game like Far Cry 2, what with it's weather effects and frequent use of raging wildfires.

Philips also told Games Industry that while the system only currently supports PC games, console "announcements" are on the way soon too.

