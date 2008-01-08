The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Ubisoft Games to Support amBX Surround Sense Tech

ambxey.jpg

Philip's sort of over the top amBX, "surround sense" technology will work with a number of upcoming Ubisoft titles including Brother in Arms: Hell's Highway and Far Cry 2. Games Industry reports that both games are being demoed with the full on amBX tech which includes colored lighting, rumble, air flow and sound.

Working with one of the world's largest publishers on two of the most successful gaming franchises of all time is an amazing opportunity for our amBX technology to really shine in front of a worldwide audience," said amBX COO Jo Cooke.

"Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway and Far Cry 2 are titles that will showcase just how powerful and in your face amBX effects can be in a war game. This is just the start of the alliance between amBX and Ubisoft and the level of our comarketing with Ubisoft will underline our dedication to bringing all-new ambient effects to world class games."

I've seen the amBX stuff in action before and while I can't imagine dropping the money for the set-up, I bet it would really blow you away when playing a game like Far Cry 2, what with it's weather effects and frequent use of raging wildfires.

Philips also told Games Industry that while the system only currently supports PC games, console "announcements" are on the way soon too.

Hell's Highway and Far Cry 2 show off "surround sense" [Games Industry]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles