The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Ubisoft Kicking It At The Louvre

mona.jpgGames aren't art, huh? Well then how is Ubisoft renting the Louvre (yes, that Louvre) for their UBIDAYS 2008 showcase? Running May 28-29, we can picture it now...Leonardo da Vinci's The Virgin and Child with St. Anne, Andrea Mantegna's St. Sebastian and, of course, Rayman: Raving Rabbids 2. As for that art appreciation class I took in college—it's totally paying off in my day to day workload. You're welcome, Ubisoft.

Press Release [gamersreports]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles