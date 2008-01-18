Ubisoft Kicking It At The Louvre

Games aren't art, huh? Well then how is Ubisoft renting the Louvre (yes, that Louvre) for their UBIDAYS 2008 showcase? Running May 28-29, we can picture it now...Leonardo da Vinci's The Virgin and Child with St. Anne, Andrea Mantegna's St. Sebastian and, of course, Rayman: Raving Rabbids 2. As for that art appreciation class I took in college—it's totally paying off in my day to day workload. You're welcome, Ubisoft.
