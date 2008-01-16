Ubisoft "Reveals" Assassin's Creed DS

Closing the door barn door after the horse has slowly walked out as to avoid suspicion, Ubisoft has issued a press release officially announcing Assassin's Creed Altaïr's Chronicles for the Nintendo DS, heading to a retailer near you this February. The direct prequel to Assassin's Creed, the game will feature a fully 3D world, acrobatic moves, swordplay, and four different cities of the Middle East to kill people in.

"The success of Assassin's Creed worldwide has been incredible and we're excited to delve deeper into the story and bring it to the Nintendo DS," said John Parkes, EMEA Marketing Director at Ubisoft. "Assassin's Creed Altaïr's Chronicles will be a title that resonates with those who played the console version as well as those who have yet to discover the secrets of Assassin's Creed."

After Nintendo spilled the beans back in October and last week's reveal of the box art, I feel like patting the excited press release on the hand to calm it, whispering in a soothing voice, "We know. We've always known, and it's okay."