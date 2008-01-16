Ubisoft "Reveals" Assassin's Creed DS

Closing the door barn door after the horse has slowly walked out as to avoid suspicion, Ubisoft has issued a press release officially announcing Assassin's Creed Altaïr's Chronicles for the Nintendo DS, heading to a retailer near you this February. The direct prequel to Assassin's Creed, the game will feature a fully 3D world, acrobatic moves, swordplay, and four different cities of the Middle East to kill people in.
"The success of Assassin's Creed worldwide has been incredible and we're excited to delve deeper into the story and bring it to the Nintendo DS," said John Parkes, EMEA Marketing Director at Ubisoft. "Assassin's Creed Altaïr's Chronicles will be a title that resonates with those who played the console version as well as those who have yet to discover the secrets of Assassin's Creed."
After Nintendo spilled the beans back in October and last week's reveal of the box art, I feel like patting the excited press release on the hand to calm it, whispering in a soothing voice, "We know. We've always known, and it's okay."
Assassin's Creed Altaïr's Chronicles Exclusively For Nintendo DS
London, United Kingdom - 15 January 2008 - Today Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, unveiled Assassin's Creed Altaïr's Chronicles™, exclusively for the Nintendo DS™. The Assassin's Creed Altaïr's Chronicles video game will be available at retailers nationwide in February.
Assassin's Creed Altaïr's Chronicles is the direct prequel of the critically acclaimed console title Assassin's Creed™, where players discover more about the protagonist Altaïr and his deep history. The game features a fully realized 3D world in which players will travel and battle through four cities of the Crusade's Middle East, using acrobatic moves and exhilarating combo attacks that mix sword skills and high-flying kicks.
Assassin's Creed Altaïr's Chronicles is rated "12+" by PEGI and has a retail price of £29.99. For more information, please visit www.assassinscreed.com.
