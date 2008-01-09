UK McDonald's Boss Blames Games For Obesity

While I am positive that at least 15 of the extra pounds on my frame at the moment can be directly attributed to my recent string of afternoon visits to the McDonald's drive-thru down the street from my apartment, but McDonald's UK CEO Steve Easterbrook sees it somewhat differently. Who is to blame for the obesity epidemic?

"I don't know who is to blame," Mr Easterbrook says. "The issue of obesity is complex and is absolutely one our society is facing, there's no denial about that, but if you break it down I think there's an education piece: how can we better communicate to individuals the importance of a balanced diet and taking care of themselves? Then there's a lifestyle element: there's fewer green spaces and kids are sat home playing computer games on the TV when in the past they'd have been burning off energy outside.

Plus the people are eating complete shit. Added that last bit myself. Of course he does have a point. I haven't participated in any organised outdoor activities since I learned to forge my mother's name back in high school. Eating completely worthless McDonald's crap constantly can only be countered by arduous physical activity, and despite reports to the contrary, playing with your Wii doesn't count.

When it comes to the question of obesity, here is my opinion. You can eat right and play video games all day long and still be relatively slim. You can eat horrible, grease-soaked garbage and exercise regularly and still maintain a nice figure. You can't do both.

