The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

UK McDonald's Boss Blames Games For Obesity

fatkidsmcd.jpgWhile I am positive that at least 15 of the extra pounds on my frame at the moment can be directly attributed to my recent string of afternoon visits to the McDonald's drive-thru down the street from my apartment, but McDonald's UK CEO Steve Easterbrook sees it somewhat differently. Who is to blame for the obesity epidemic?

"I don't know who is to blame," Mr Easterbrook says. "The issue of obesity is complex and is absolutely one our society is facing, there's no denial about that, but if you break it down I think there's an education piece: how can we better communicate to individuals the importance of a balanced diet and taking care of themselves? Then there's a lifestyle element: there's fewer green spaces and kids are sat home playing computer games on the TV when in the past they'd have been burning off energy outside.

Plus the people are eating complete shit. Added that last bit myself. Of course he does have a point. I haven't participated in any organised outdoor activities since I learned to forge my mother's name back in high school. Eating completely worthless McDonald's crap constantly can only be countered by arduous physical activity, and despite reports to the contrary, playing with your Wii doesn't count.

When it comes to the question of obesity, here is my opinion. You can eat right and play video games all day long and still be relatively slim. You can eat horrible, grease-soaked garbage and exercise regularly and still maintain a nice figure. You can't do both.

Big Macs and healthy profits - how the fast food giant fought back [Times Online via MCV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles