Ukraine's Attempt At Hot Fuzz: The Game Is A Huge Let Down

Apparently, the Ukrainian version of Hot Fuzz was a dreary action movie that took place on a freighter, not a tiny English town, and, instead of co-star Nick Frost, a German shepherd performed buddy duties. Whatever actual game is powering Hot Fuzz: The Game, we're glad not to have played it. I'd sure like to see that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Retextured, though.
Thanks, Radio Guy!
