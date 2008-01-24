The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Unreal Engine 3 Licensees Get Supoenas

supoena.jpg Remember that Silicon Knights vs. Epic Games hissy fit? Sure ya do! To gear up for the upcoming court battle, multiple Unreal Engine 3 licensees have been issued supoenas to obtain confidential engine contracts. This is the first time that licensees have become involved in the law suit. Companies that have licensed the Unreal Engine 3 include companies like EA, 2K, Ubisoft and the United States Army. Last July, the dispute between Silicon Knights and Epic was brought to a head when SK filed suit, making allegations of Fraud, Negligent Misrepresentation and Breach of Contract. SK claims that Epic focused more on developing Gears of War than delivering key Unreal Engine 3 features and support for licensees. This failure of Epic's part is to blame for the half-baked version of Too Human shown at E3 2006 says Silicon Knights. Expect this court case, much like Too Human's development, to drag on for years.
Companies Get Subpoenas [Shack News][Pic]

