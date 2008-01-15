Up to My Elbows in Wires

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Having finally gotten all of the year's traveling out of the way, last year's, and looking forward to a longish stint in my house, I decided to spend the weekend cleaning and upgrading. I cleaned out my wife's office, the lounge and our guest bedroom and then I decided to take my computer apart and fix a couple of issues I've had with it for quite sometime. I managed to get the Razer sound card working again, finally installed the AGEIA PhysX card and then moved a bunch of crap off my hard drives and onto portable drives.

Then I went downstairs and walked my son through the process of removing and replacing the Playstation 3's hard drive with a 160GB model. That's right Tristan actually did all of the work, I just helped him a bit with guidance. I can't believe how easy it is to replace the thing. You just need to make sure you backup your data first and have the right sort of hard drive. I ended up wasting way too much time trying to figure out why I couldn't get the PS3 to recognise the external drive before realising that it needed to be formated in FAT32, so annoying.

