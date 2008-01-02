US Virtual Console Update

Expecting a MASSIVE SURPRISE for the Virtual Console, with this being January 1 and all? Sorry. Nothing MASSIVE here. But don't go deflating on us like a soft, saggy soufflé just yet. Because while Light Crusader for the Genesis and Top Hunter for the Neo Geo are two of week's three offerings, the third is Bubble Bobble. Bubble Bobble!
[Image]
