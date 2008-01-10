Utada Hikaru Gets Uncouth, Bites DS

Here's the deal: We like Japanese singer Utada Hikaru (a lot). And she likes the Nintendo DS (a lot). Here's the former NDS campaign girl showing her "true, uncouth nature" and munching on her metallic pink DS Lite. Not much else to add, other than love the hat. That, and let's keep the comments clean, 'mkay? Or else.
Utada Hikaru's Bites DS [U3MUSIC INC, Thanks RB!]
