The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Uwe Boll's Dungeon Siege Unleashed

dungeonseige.jpgThe Montreal Film Journal raves about In The Name Of The King: A Dungeon Siege Tale: "Fuck "The Lord Of The Rings", this is how it's done!" Of course the reviewer then goes on to explain that he is lying, but for one, shining moment you can almost imagine Uwe Boll getting the tiniest bit of a stiffy. His latest film opens today in theaters across North America, and from the reviews I have read so far it almost sounds worth going to see just how amazingly terrible it is. My personal favorite so far comes from Rick Groen of the Globe and Mail, who took a sort of liveblogging approach to the review.

7:15 p.m. Flick finally starts. Appear to be in a medieval castle. The bedroom. Naked Ray Liotta spoons naked Leelee Sobieski. Close-up of Ray. Looks like he just jetted first-class into Middle Ages. Straight from Goodfellas. That's some Witness Protection Program.

Oh screw it, I'm going. I'll let you know how it turns out if I don't die laughing.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles