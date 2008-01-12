Uwe Boll's Dungeon Siege Unleashed

The Montreal Film Journal raves about In The Name Of The King: A Dungeon Siege Tale: "Fuck "The Lord Of The Rings", this is how it's done!" Of course the reviewer then goes on to explain that he is lying, but for one, shining moment you can almost imagine Uwe Boll getting the tiniest bit of a stiffy. His latest film opens today in theaters across North America, and from the reviews I have read so far it almost sounds worth going to see just how amazingly terrible it is. My personal favorite so far comes from Rick Groen of the Globe and Mail, who took a sort of liveblogging approach to the review.

7:15 p.m. Flick finally starts. Appear to be in a medieval castle. The bedroom. Naked Ray Liotta spoons naked Leelee Sobieski. Close-up of Ray. Looks like he just jetted first-class into Middle Ages. Straight from Goodfellas. That's some Witness Protection Program.

Oh screw it, I'm going. I'll let you know how it turns out if I don't die laughing.