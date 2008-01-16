Vader And Yoda Are In Soul Calibur Because They "Fit"?

Darth Vader and Yoda are in Soul Calibur IV. Regardless of whether you think this is a good or bad thing, you have to admit, the ridiculousness is off the charts. Jedi from a galaxy far far away in a fantasy game about a sword that in no way illuminates? They're like an 80-foot square peg in a round hole the size of your fist. But don't tell game director Katsutoshi Sasaki!

When we thought about what guest characters would fit in the Soul Calibur universe, we naturally ended up with Vader and Yoda.

Riiiii-iiiiiiight.

Revealed: How Stars Wars got into Soul Calibur [Gametrailers, via CVG]