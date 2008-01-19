The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Vader Gives Up Search For Rebel Base, Rocks Out Instead

vaderrockout.jpg Galavanting about the galaxy in search of rebel scum can become too much for any man, let alone one horribly disfiguired and emotionally scarred following the death of his missus. So Darth Vader, Dark Lord of the Sith, is as entitled to a bit of free time as any of you lot. And what better way to burn a couple of rostered days off than with a few heated rounds of Rock Band? Feel free to marvel at Vader throwin the horns above, and if you fancy some footage of the event, courtesy of Kotakuite Mark, a vid's after the jump.


Darth Vader Plays Rock Band [Techware, via Giz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles