Vader Gives Up Search For Rebel Base, Rocks Out Instead

Galavanting about the galaxy in search of rebel scum can become too much for any man, let alone one horribly disfiguired and emotionally scarred following the death of his missus. So Darth Vader, Dark Lord of the Sith, is as entitled to a bit of free time as any of you lot. And what better way to burn a couple of rostered days off than with a few heated rounds of Rock Band? Feel free to marvel at Vader throwin the horns above, and if you fancy some footage of the event, courtesy of Kotakuite Mark, a vid's after the jump.



