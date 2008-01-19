Video Games Live Announce 40 in 08

Video Games Live rolled out their 2008 touring schedule and it looks like they've managed to pump up their stops to more than 40 this year, including visits to the Leipzig Games Convention and Broadway.
The first two shows are later this month in Orlando and St. Louis, followed by stops around the globe, including a bullring in Mexicali, Mexico, a stop in Taipei, Taiwan, a performance on a cruise ship and a visit to the Leipzig Games Convention.
The full calendar after the jump.
Orlando, FL
January 24, 2008
Hard Rock Live
Otronicon
St. Louis, MO
January 26, 2008
Fox Theater
Montreal, QC
February 7, 2008
St. Denis Theatre
Montreal, QC
February 8, 2008
St. Denis Theatre
Toronto, ON
February 9, 2008
Massey Hall
FT. Wayne, IN
February 15, 2008
Embassy Theatre
Ft. Wayne Phil
Edmonton, AB
February 17, 2008
Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
San Francisco, CA
February 22, 2008
Nob Hill Masonic Center
GDC
Milwaukee, WI
March 1, 2008
Riverside Theater
Milwaukee Symphony
Phoenix, AZ
March 7, 2008
Maricopa Center
Phoenix Symphony
Mexicali, Mexico
March 15, 2008
Plaza Calafia Bullring
Ogden, UT
March 27, 2008
Browning Arts Center
Utah Symphony
Salt Lake City, UT
March 28, 2008
Abravanel Hall
Utah Symphony
Salt Lake City, UT
March 29, 2008
Abravanel Hall
Utah Symphony
New York City, NY
April 26, 2008
Beacon Theatre
MSG Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
June 14, 2008
Henderson Pavilion
Las Vegas Phil.
Austin, TX
July 11, 2008
Long Center
Austin Symphony
Austin, TX
July 12, 2008
Long Center
Austin Symphony
Louisville, KY
July 18, 2008
Kentucky Center for Arts
Louisville Orchestra
San Diego, CA
July 24, 2008
Embarcadero Marina Park
San Diego Symphony
Taipei, Taiwan
August 9, 2008
Pan-Chiao Stadium
Taipei, Taiwan
August 10, 2008
Pan-Chiao Stadium
Leipzig, Germany
August 20, 2008
ARENA Leipzig
Games Convention
Birmingham, AL
October 9, 2008
Jefferson Conv. Complex
Alabama Symphony
Vancouver, BC
October 29, 2008
Orpheum Theatre
Vancouver Symphony
Carnival Cruise Ship
November 14, 2008
Normandy Lounge
NAVIGaTR Cruise
Seattle, WA
January 24, 2009
Paramount Theatre
The show will also make appearances at yet to be announced venues in :
Anaheim, CA
Atlanta, GA
Boston, MA
Brazil (multiple cities)
Dallas, TX
Glasgow, Scotland
Houston, TX
Indianapolis, IN
Los Angeles, CA
Milan, Italy
Paris, France
Shanghai, China
Winnipeg, MB
What the hell, still no Denver!
No Australia yet....