The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Video Games Live Announce 40 in 08

72643536.jpg

Video Games Live rolled out their 2008 touring schedule and it looks like they've managed to pump up their stops to more than 40 this year, including visits to the Leipzig Games Convention and Broadway.

The first two shows are later this month in Orlando and St. Louis, followed by stops around the globe, including a bullring in Mexicali, Mexico, a stop in Taipei, Taiwan, a performance on a cruise ship and a visit to the Leipzig Games Convention.

The full calendar after the jump.

Orlando, FL
January 24, 2008
Hard Rock Live
Otronicon

St. Louis, MO
January 26, 2008
Fox Theater

Montreal, QC
February 7, 2008
St. Denis Theatre

Montreal, QC
February 8, 2008
St. Denis Theatre

Toronto, ON
February 9, 2008
Massey Hall

FT. Wayne, IN
February 15, 2008
Embassy Theatre
Ft. Wayne Phil

Edmonton, AB
February 17, 2008
Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

San Francisco, CA
February 22, 2008
Nob Hill Masonic Center
GDC

Milwaukee, WI
March 1, 2008
Riverside Theater
Milwaukee Symphony

Phoenix, AZ
March 7, 2008
Maricopa Center
Phoenix Symphony

Mexicali, Mexico
March 15, 2008
Plaza Calafia Bullring

Ogden, UT
March 27, 2008
Browning Arts Center
Utah Symphony

Salt Lake City, UT
March 28, 2008
Abravanel Hall
Utah Symphony

Salt Lake City, UT
March 29, 2008
Abravanel Hall
Utah Symphony

New York City, NY
April 26, 2008
Beacon Theatre
MSG Entertainment

Las Vegas, NV
June 14, 2008
Henderson Pavilion
Las Vegas Phil.

Austin, TX
July 11, 2008
Long Center
Austin Symphony

Austin, TX
July 12, 2008
Long Center
Austin Symphony

Louisville, KY
July 18, 2008
Kentucky Center for Arts
Louisville Orchestra

San Diego, CA
July 24, 2008
Embarcadero Marina Park
San Diego Symphony

Taipei, Taiwan
August 9, 2008
Pan-Chiao Stadium

Taipei, Taiwan
August 10, 2008
Pan-Chiao Stadium

Leipzig, Germany
August 20, 2008
ARENA Leipzig
Games Convention

Birmingham, AL
October 9, 2008
Jefferson Conv. Complex
Alabama Symphony

Vancouver, BC
October 29, 2008
Orpheum Theatre
Vancouver Symphony

Carnival Cruise Ship
November 14, 2008
Normandy Lounge
NAVIGaTR Cruise

Seattle, WA
January 24, 2009
Paramount Theatre

The show will also make appearances at yet to be announced venues in :
Anaheim, CA
Atlanta, GA
Boston, MA
Brazil (multiple cities)
Dallas, TX
Glasgow, Scotland
Houston, TX
Indianapolis, IN
Los Angeles, CA
Milan, Italy
Paris, France
Shanghai, China
Winnipeg, MB

What the hell, still no Denver!

Video Games Live

Comments

  • Stevo Guest

    No Australia yet....

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles