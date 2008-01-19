Video Games Live Announce 40 in 08

Video Games Live rolled out their 2008 touring schedule and it looks like they've managed to pump up their stops to more than 40 this year, including visits to the Leipzig Games Convention and Broadway.

The first two shows are later this month in Orlando and St. Louis, followed by stops around the globe, including a bullring in Mexicali, Mexico, a stop in Taipei, Taiwan, a performance on a cruise ship and a visit to the Leipzig Games Convention.

The full calendar after the jump.

Orlando, FL

January 24, 2008

Hard Rock Live

Otronicon

St. Louis, MO

January 26, 2008

Fox Theater

Montreal, QC

February 7, 2008

St. Denis Theatre

Montreal, QC

February 8, 2008

St. Denis Theatre

Toronto, ON

February 9, 2008

Massey Hall

FT. Wayne, IN

February 15, 2008

Embassy Theatre

Ft. Wayne Phil

Edmonton, AB

February 17, 2008

Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

San Francisco, CA

February 22, 2008

Nob Hill Masonic Center

GDC

Milwaukee, WI

March 1, 2008

Riverside Theater

Milwaukee Symphony

Phoenix, AZ

March 7, 2008

Maricopa Center

Phoenix Symphony

Mexicali, Mexico

March 15, 2008

Plaza Calafia Bullring

Ogden, UT

March 27, 2008

Browning Arts Center

Utah Symphony

Salt Lake City, UT

March 28, 2008

Abravanel Hall

Utah Symphony

Salt Lake City, UT

March 29, 2008

Abravanel Hall

Utah Symphony

New York City, NY

April 26, 2008

Beacon Theatre

MSG Entertainment

Las Vegas, NV

June 14, 2008

Henderson Pavilion

Las Vegas Phil.

Austin, TX

July 11, 2008

Long Center

Austin Symphony

Austin, TX

July 12, 2008

Long Center

Austin Symphony

Louisville, KY

July 18, 2008

Kentucky Center for Arts

Louisville Orchestra

San Diego, CA

July 24, 2008

Embarcadero Marina Park

San Diego Symphony

Taipei, Taiwan

August 9, 2008

Pan-Chiao Stadium

Taipei, Taiwan

August 10, 2008

Pan-Chiao Stadium

Leipzig, Germany

August 20, 2008

ARENA Leipzig

Games Convention

Birmingham, AL

October 9, 2008

Jefferson Conv. Complex

Alabama Symphony

Vancouver, BC

October 29, 2008

Orpheum Theatre

Vancouver Symphony

Carnival Cruise Ship

November 14, 2008

Normandy Lounge

NAVIGaTR Cruise

Seattle, WA

January 24, 2009

Paramount Theatre

The show will also make appearances at yet to be announced venues in :

Anaheim, CA

Atlanta, GA

Boston, MA

Brazil (multiple cities)

Dallas, TX

Glasgow, Scotland

Houston, TX

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Milan, Italy

Paris, France

Shanghai, China

Winnipeg, MB

What the hell, still no Denver!

