The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Video Games Reincarnated as Board Games

pic34942_md.jpg Some people like video games. Some people like board games. Some people like both. For those, there's the video game board game adaptation. Some of these have been more successful than others in bringing the spirit of the game to the tabletop. Others were simply churned out for a quick buck. Blog Yehuda points out:

The bad news is that many of these games are pretty much now loss leaders to get people to buy into the video game with little originality or creativity. Witness the large number of new and useless CCGs based on recent video games, included in the packaging or given away at conventions.

The site has done an admirable job of noting the adaptations. Swing by and check it out. I remember having the Centipede and the Donkey Kong board games.
Based on Video Games [Yehuda via Boing Boing]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles