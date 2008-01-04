Vintage, Unreleased Atari Handheld Goes Under The Hammer

Atari's history with handhelds is...yeah, not so hot. The "Touch Me" was a disaster, and the Lynx wasn't much better. At least both of those made it to the marketplace, however. One Atari handheld that didn't was their portable Super Breakout, of which only two in the world exist, both of them prototypes. One of those is up for auction right now, but we're not interested in how much it sells for. We're just appreciating how fantastic the thing looks.

