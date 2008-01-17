Virtua Fighter 5 Patched, Now With Extra Perfect

In case your copy of Virtua Fighter 5 for the Xbox 360 is just sitting on a shelf gathering dust, now would be a good time to snag that sucker and slip it into you 'box for a little update action, courtesy of Sega. The newly available patch addresses one very major issue - being able to select costume-specific pants in alternate outfits. Aside from that, it's really all gravy. You get gamer pics displayed during online battles, easier ranking navigation, one additional item per character, the ability to rematch people not on your friends list in online matches, and the ability to save online battles so you can replay them and try to find out exactly when you started sucking. Was it a slow, steady sucking or a massive burst of suck towards the end? Now you'll know. Hit the jump for the patch press release, subtitled "Subtle Changes Improves the Perfect Fighting Game". Even more perfect than before!

VF5 Update Available Subtle Changes Improves the Perfect Fighting Game LONDON (16th January, 2008) - SEGA Europe Ltd. today announced it has released a new downloadable patch for Virtua Fighter™ 5, the critically acclaimed arcade fighting game now available for the Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft. The patch will include a number of gameplay additions and enhancements including: * Some characters will now be able to select costume-specific pants in alternate costumes, for example equipping Costume A pants in Costume B.

* Replays of online battles can now be saved.

* One additional item per character (appear as "Downloaded item" in Costume settings/Item edit dialog).

* Gamer pictures will now be shown in online battles.

* After winning the World Tournament Final, it's now more likely that rivals you have not defeated will be playing in arcades.

* When someone joins an online match, you can now see their connection quality.

* Various fixes for minor bugs, including a texture bug.

* Easier sorting of rankings.

* Rematches in Online VS. Player Matches now possible even when the players haven't added their opponent to their friend list