VRX MACH 4 Brings 4 Screens 2 Forza 2 4 U

The VRX MACH 4 is the only way we'll ever play Forza 2 again, since just looking at the setup has made us snobs. Four Xbox 360s run four copies of Forza 2 driving, you guessed it, four LCD displays (three front, one rearview). Bose and Harmon Kardon team up on the surround sound, and if all that audio doesn't shake you enough, there's a 1500 Watt Tactile Vibration Feedback System with 1900 Watt amp.

Chrome trim, LED lighting, cup holder...I need to stop writing about this thing...I'm in public. The full specs are after the jump—and who knows, maybe McWhertor will be lucky enough to spot these guys at CES for a bit of vicarious...drooling. We don't know the price, but then again, we kind of don't want to.

Specifications:

· 4 Microsoft Xbox 360's

· 4 Copy's Forza Motorsport 2

· Xbox 360 Wireless Networking Adapter

· Microsoft Force Feedback Steering wheel

· 3 Sharp Aquos 37" LC-D62U 1080p HD LCD displays

· Adjustable rear view Power Acoustik (PTM 750) 7" LCD display

· Bose Acoustimass 10 series surround sound system with subwoofer

· Harmon Kardon AVR-144 Surround Sound receiver

· 1500 Watt Tactile Vibration Feedback System

· 1900 Watt Tactile Power Amplifier

· Virtual Wind System powered by 2 dual Honeywell fans with chrome shroud

· 1" CNC machined polished aluminum foot assembly that connects to the front of the VRX

· Universal triple screen aluminum mounting bracket that accepts LCD displays from 20" to 40"

· Adjustable aluminum and tinted acrylic component shelves

· On board power bar and unique wire way system conceals cables

· Polished chrome chassis with powder coated wheel mount and pedal mount

· CNC billet aluminum Speaker Mounts and Seat Wing

· Front and rear non-slip aluminum vibration dampeners

· 3M automotive chrome trim concealed edges

· Italian Sparco Monza racing seat (choice of Red/Black or Black/Silver)

· Sparco automotive seat slider

· Suspension seat base

· 3/D epoxy coated graphics

· Velcro and machined rubber grip blocks "prevents wheel and pedal movement"

· 10" diagonal and 8" horizontal wheel adjustments

· Polished Aluminum Speaker Mounts

· LED Lighting effects

· Beverage Containment System

The VRX MACH 4 [via maxconsole]