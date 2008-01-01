The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wales Businessman Screws Gamers

Angry UK shoppers are on the hunt for a Cardiff, South Wales after he failed to deliver a slew of Wii in time for Christmas, ic Wales reports.

It sounds like the customers were left high and dry after ordering some of the Nintendo consoles and a bunch of Playstation 2 games through a Cardiff-based internet site called Bizits.co.uk. This is the sort of thing that is bound to happen, I suspect, when people order one of the hot holiday items.

How do private sellers stack up for you guys? Has anyone here ordered video games or consoles through eBay or their ilk?

No sign of internet conman [ic Wales]

Comments

  • annoymous Guest

    if you like gambling buy from gamehead.com.au THEY SENT ME TWO PSP's .. BAHAHAHHA :D with order of 1!

    0
  • .kaine Guest

    I have at various times in the past purchased the following video game consoles through eBay:
    • A new US-NTSC PS2
    • A new JP v1.0 PSP
    • A new JP pink DS (It was for the missus, I swear!)

    Each of these were purchased from private sellers and I didn't have any problem getting them back to Australia*.

    * with the exception of the PS2, which disappeared in transit for a fortnight.Thankfully I had shipping insurance so I was refunded the cost - was and quite pleasantly suprised when it turned up on my doorstep a month or so later.

    I am a proponent of Internet shopping; but with stories like this I can understand some people's jitters.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles