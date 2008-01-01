Wales Businessman Screws Gamers

Angry UK shoppers are on the hunt for a Cardiff, South Wales after he failed to deliver a slew of Wii in time for Christmas, ic Wales reports.

It sounds like the customers were left high and dry after ordering some of the Nintendo consoles and a bunch of Playstation 2 games through a Cardiff-based internet site called Bizits.co.uk. This is the sort of thing that is bound to happen, I suspect, when people order one of the hot holiday items.

How do private sellers stack up for you guys? Has anyone here ordered video games or consoles through eBay or their ilk?

No sign of internet conman [ic Wales]