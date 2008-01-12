Wal-Mart cancels too-good-to-be-true Super Smash Bros. Brawl pre-orders. As many of you have noted via comment or e-mail to our tips mailbox, the massive retailer won't make good on $US 19.62 pre-purchases of Super Smash Bros. Brawl for Wii, with Wal-Mart sending cancellation notices via e-mail to cheap ass gamers. Those who attempted to capitalise on the pricing flub will get nothing and like it. Oh, I'm sure they'll get SSBB eventually, they'll just have to fork over fifty bucks.