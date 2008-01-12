Wal-Mart cancels too-good-to-be-true Super Smash Bros. Brawl pre-orders. As many of you have noted via comment or e-mail to our tips mailbox, the massive retailer won't make good on $US 19.62 pre-purchases of Super Smash Bros. Brawl for Wii, with Wal-Mart sending cancellation notices via e-mail to cheap ass gamers. Those who attempted to capitalise on the pricing flub will get nothing and like it. Oh, I'm sure they'll get SSBB eventually, they'll just have to fork over fifty bucks.
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink