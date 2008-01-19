Wal-Mart tries to make good with Super Smash Bros. Brawl fans who feel cheated. After listing the Wii brawler for pre-order at $US 19.82, then unsurprisingly cancelling those orders, the mega-retailer is apologising. Sort of. They're giving out $US 10.gift cards good for online purchases at WalMart.com to those who tried to get Brawl on the cheap. Feel better? Yeah. Thought so. Thanks to everyone who let us know.