Want Bionic Commando on the Wii? Sign This Petition!

bioniccommando_petition.jpg As we reported a few days ago, the fate of Capcom's Bionic Commando on the Wii rests squarely on the shoulders of the players. GoNintendo's RawMeatCowboy has decided to take the matter into his own hands and has started an internet petition to get the ball rolling. Generally, internet petitions don't seem to lead anywhere (I'm speaking from experience here) but Capcom sounds like they are ready to hear what you have to say. So let your voice be heard and put your digital John Hancock on this petition!

