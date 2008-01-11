Want Bionic Commando Wii? Make Some Noise!

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

While many PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC owners are excited about the forthcoming update of Capcom's classic Bionic Commando, many Wii owners are sitting around pouting about how great it would be to control a robotic swinging arm with their Wiimote. Well don't just sit there moping - let Capcom know you want it, and who knows? In an interview with Videogamer.com, Capcom's Ben Judd suggest that a surge of fan interest could get the job done.

When asked if a Wii version could ever come to the Wii, Judd said: "It will largely depend on what the fans want for the future of Bionic Commando."If the interest is there, of course we want as many people as possible to appreciate this great franchise."

If you come, they will build it. How anti-Field of Dreams.
Wii version of Bionic Commando a possibility [Videogamer.com]

