Want To Get a Boomerang PS3 Controller?

Anyone else kinda miffed Sony went with their "old" design for the Sixaxis? I was. I liked the look of the boomerang controller! If you're like me and wonder what using one would be like, you could do worse things than try this. If you can ever find one, that is. Spotted by Gizmodo in the seedy underbelly of CES, it's a dodgy Chinese PS3 controller that's taking the unique approach of knocking-off an unreleased prototype, rather than the final product. Which should at least get them some points for originality.

