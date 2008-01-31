Want A Peek At The Castlevania Screenplay?

I'll ask again. Do you want to take a possible early look at the feature film adaptation of Konami's Castlevania? We have 32 pages worth of the live action film's script, which feature a host of classic franchise characters—Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades from Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, Christopher Belmont from the two Game Boy Castlevania entries and Elizabeth Bartley, the succubus from Castlevania: Bloodlines. The portions we were handed weren't dated or credited, so we're unsure at which stage of development these scenes featuring Belmont family member Christopher and castle guard Lucius occur. The film was one of the casualties of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, with production of the Sylvain White-directed adaptation halted in December. Spoilers, of course, abound, so if you feel like going into the Castlevania experience fresh, move along.

Castlevania Screenplay Pt. I - Pt. II [Kotaku]