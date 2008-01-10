Warhammer Online Concept Art Aplenty
One thing I have to give the designers of this game, is that their concept art is always top notch.
Especially with say the High Elves or the Dark Elves, I'm not the biggest Elf fan on the planet, but they've really excelled with these two.
I think my favourite piece of concept art to date is the Mastiff though, I think it's just quite odd to be seeing images of Hellhounds, Dragons, Giant Spiders and whatnot... and theres this dog.
That encompasses what will be great about this game for me, is the humour.